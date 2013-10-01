Zoom 9030 Archive

Instruction Booklets

Operation manual (user guide) for the 9030 Advanced Instrument Effects Processor.

– English

– French

– German

Tips and Tricks

to be added

Schematics and Service Manual

Schematics for Zoom gear of this era are nigh impossible to find, but the information below might be helpful.

FACTORY RESET

The manual only mentions how to restore ROM presets one at a time by using the Utility function. This is not only inconvenient, but not comprehensive because any other general settings (display brightness, etc.) are left intact. As such, the common tactic to doing a full factory reset is to remove the coin cell battery for a period of time to clear the memory, but this requires opening the 9030 chassis.

Fortunately, there is an undocumented feature called “SELF-INSPECTOR” which provides for an actual full factory reset without having to manipulate the battery.

– Turn off the Zoom 9030 by pressing the power switch.

– Hold EXIT + UTILITY and press the power switch.

SELF-INSPECTOR has various test modes which can be selected using the PATCH UP/DOWN buttons. The values within the currently selected test mode can be changed using the CHG UP/DOWN buttons.

The last test mode allows for a full memory wipe which clears all global settings and overwrites any user changes with the ROM defaults.

Other tests include RAM, LED, encoder, and display diagnostics.

HARDWARE COMPONENTS

BAT – CR2032

CPU – NEC 70320GJ

DSP – ZFX-1A (proprietary)

ROM – AMD AM27C020-155DC (IC9)

The firmware binary is available and can be written to a suitable 256KB EPROM.

DISASSEMBLY

to be added

HARDWARE TROUBLESHOOTING

DISPLAY

It is possible to turn down the display brightness to the point that nothing can be seen. While this is an unlikely issue, it’s worth exploring if someone could have inadvertently changed the setting.

More likely, there is a hardware fault. There is a glass cartridge fuse on the back of the display which may have blown.

NO AUDIO

The most obvious thing to check is various inputs and outputs. If one input jack works but not the other then suspect that particular jack. Likewise with the outputs.

The 9030 will turn on and function without the PCB-0040 daughterboard installed. Some patches with a high amount of self-noise will even present hiss at the outputs, but no meaningful signal will appear. If “air” can be heard but the input signal cannot be heard then PCB-0040 is worth investigating.

ONE AUDIO CHANNEL MISSING

There area around OP9 (4558 dual op-amp) on the underside of the mainboard deals with audio. It’s worth inspecting if one channel of audio is out, and the jacks have already been confirmed as working.

COMPRESSOR ISSUE

Look around OP10. This ZOOM 9030 repair blog gives lots of details.