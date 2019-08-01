Kawai R50 Custom Firmware

Features

– 16×1 OLED display support

Currently, the sole purpose of this firmware is to enable OLED support for the purposes of display replacement. Kawai R50 units with the stock display or LCD LED retrofits which use “8×2” addressing (faux 16×1) will not benefit from this firmware, as it is not an upgrade, per se, but rather an alternate build.

Installation

– Burn the custom firmware to a 27256 EPROM (no socket needed)

– Replace stock OS ROM with custom EPROM (drop-in replacement)

– Transplant the display header from the stock LCD to the OLED

Note: Although the dimensions (including thickness) of the OLED should be a perfect fit, the screw holes on the display will likely need to be enlarged slightly using a drill, dremel, file, or similar.

Potentially Supported OLEDs

Vishay 016N001ABPP5N0000 (blue) or O016N001AWPP5N0000 (white) via Mouser, U.S. distributor

Raystar REC001601ABPP5N00000 (blue) or REC001601AWPP5N00000 (white) via TME, European distributor

Winstar WEH001601ABPP5N00000 (blue) or WEH001601AWPP5N00000 (white) via Comet, Bulgarian distributor

Note: This list is not necessarily all-inclusive, nor guaranteed, but it is very likely all these displays will work.

DOWNLOAD