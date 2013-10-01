Roland MKS-50 Custom Firmware

Features

– 16×1 OLED display support

Potentially Supported OLEDs

Vishay 016N001ABPP5N0000 (blue) or O016N001AWPP5N0000 (white) via Mouser, U.S. distributor

Raystar REC001601ABPP5N00000 (blue) or REC001601AWPP5N00000 (white) via TME, European distributor

Winstar WEH001601ABPP5N00000 (blue) or WEH001601AWPP5N00000 (white) via Comet, Bulgarian distributor

Note: This list is not necessarily all-inclusive, nor guaranteed, but it is very likely all these displays will work.

Currently in beta testing.

For other OLED firmware solutions in the Juno series, refer to Juno 1 and Juno 2.