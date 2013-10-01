Roland MKS-50 Custom Firmware

Features
– 16×1 OLED display support
Potentially Supported OLEDs
Vishay 016N001ABPP5N0000 (blue) or O016N001AWPP5N0000 (white) via Mouser, U.S. distributor
Raystar REC001601ABPP5N00000 (blue) or REC001601AWPP5N00000 (white) via TME, European distributor
Winstar WEH001601ABPP5N00000 (blue) or WEH001601AWPP5N00000 (white) via Comet, Bulgarian distributor
Note: This list is not necessarily all-inclusive, nor guaranteed, but it is very likely all these displays will work.
Currently in beta testing.
For other OLED firmware solutions in the Juno series, refer to Juno 1 and Juno 2.