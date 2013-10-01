Korg DDD Sound ROM Creator

Designed for use with DDD ROM cards with removable ROM chips, such as https://korgdddmods.blogspot.com/

Each ROM can hold approximately 1.5 seconds worth of sound. This 1.5 seconds can be divided up into as many as eight samples, or the full length can be dedicated to only one sample.

ROM CREATION

Input WAVs can be of nearly any type, sample rate, and bit-depth. The WAVs will automatically be conformed to the proper format and forced to the best fit possible. Time length is the most important criteria to consider, as WAVs

which are longer than expected will be shortened to the maximum allowed length; this truncation may not give artistically suitable results.



DOWNLOAD

Korg DDD Expansion Sound ROM Creator v0.1

Note: 27256 (DIP28) programming capabilities are required.